Indigenously-developed VL-SRSAM Missile System Successfully Flight-tested by DRDO, Indian Navy

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy on Tuesday successfully flight-tested the indigenously designed and developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The flight test was carried out from a naval ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for demonstration of vertical launch capability.

Issuing an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “The missiles, equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, intercepted the target with high accuracy.”

During the test launch, flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various range instruments such as radar, electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and telemetry systems deployed by ITR in Chandipur.

“The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various DRDO labs involved in the design and development of the system such as Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad and R&D Engineers in Pune,” the statement reads.

Complimenting DRDO, Indian Navy and teams associated with it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the missile will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO also congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight test and said that the trial has proved the effectiveness of the weapon system. “It will further strengthen the Indian Navy for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets,” the defence ministry said.

