IndiGo Aircraft from Bengaluru Makes Priority Landing in Mumbai Due to Technical Glitch
IndiGo, in a statement said its Bengaluru-Mumbai plane was accorded priority landing due to an 'air system indication caution' mid-air and that the aircraft was grounded for inspection.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Mumbai: A city-bound IndiGo plane from Bengaluru made a priority landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday due to a cabin pressurisation issue, a source said. The plane landed safely at 8.29 pm, the source added.
Later, IndiGo, in a statement said its Bengaluru-Mumbai plane was accorded priority landing due to an "air system indication caution" mid-air and that the aircraft was grounded for inspection.
The airline, however, did not share the number of passengers on board the aircraft.
"IndiGo A320 VT-ITA 6E-6449 operating Bangalore-Mumbai had an air-system indication caution during flight. The pilot followed the laid down procedure which required him to prioritise the landing at Mumbai," it said.
The aircraft was being inspected by the maintenance team, the airline added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Most Religious People are the Most Dangerous People, Says John Abraham
- Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi Celebrate Late Christmas with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast
- Instagram Deletes Account of Woman Who Sold Nudes to Raise a 5 Crore Sum for Australian Bushfires
- The Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Battle: More Data on Reliance Jio Than Airtel And Vodafone
- How Mumbai Stood By JNU at Gateway of India Through the Night to Condemn Violence at University