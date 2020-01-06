Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

IndiGo Aircraft from Bengaluru Makes Priority Landing in Mumbai Due to Technical Glitch

IndiGo, in a statement said its Bengaluru-Mumbai plane was accorded priority landing due to an 'air system indication caution' mid-air and that the aircraft was grounded for inspection.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IndiGo Aircraft from Bengaluru Makes Priority Landing in Mumbai Due to Technical Glitch
Representative Image (Reuters)

Mumbai: A city-bound IndiGo plane from Bengaluru made a priority landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday due to a cabin pressurisation issue, a source said. The plane landed safely at 8.29 pm, the source added.

Later, IndiGo, in a statement said its Bengaluru-Mumbai plane was accorded priority landing due to an "air system indication caution" mid-air and that the aircraft was grounded for inspection.

The airline, however, did not share the number of passengers on board the aircraft.

"IndiGo A320 VT-ITA 6E-6449 operating Bangalore-Mumbai had an air-system indication caution during flight. The pilot followed the laid down procedure which required him to prioritise the landing at Mumbai," it said.

The aircraft was being inspected by the maintenance team, the airline added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram