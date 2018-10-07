GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

IndiGo Airlines Reports System Failure Across Airports, Flyers Stranded

The advisory could likely trigger massive chaos across airports as thousands of flyers are expected to be hit by the technical glitch.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2018, 4:55 PM IST
Flyers stranded at the Delhi airport. (Image: @atomicsandeep/Twitter)
New Delhi: The country’s largest domestic carrier IndiGo Airlines reported on Sunday afternoon that its systems at all airports across the country were down and asked flyers to reach out for assistance.

The advisory issued at 2.46 pm triggered massive chaos across airports in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities as thousands of flyers were stranded at the airports due to the technical glitch.

Several stranded passengers took to Twitter to raise complaints and shared images of chaos scenes at the airports.

The system failure was soon rectified and IndiGo issued a statement regretting the inconvenience caused.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now," IndiGo said.






| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
