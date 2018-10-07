IndiGo Airlines Reports System Failure Across Airports, Flyers Stranded

#6ETravelAdvisory: For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE. You may also call us at 01246173838. pic.twitter.com/30eW68kpTM — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 7, 2018

INDIGO SERVERS DOWN AT DOMESTIC AIRPORT, NEW DELHI

The country’s largest domestic carrier IndiGo Airlines reported on Sunday afternoon that its systems at all airports across the country were down and asked flyers to reach out for assistance.The advisory issued at 2.46 pm triggered massive chaos across airports in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities as thousands of flyers were stranded at the airports due to the technical glitch.Several stranded passengers took to Twitter to raise complaints and shared images of chaos scenes at the airports.The system failure was soon rectified and IndiGo issued a statement regretting the inconvenience caused."We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now," IndiGo said.