IndiGo Board Meeting Amid Promoters' Dispute to Continue Tomorrow
The board discussed about appointing a woman director and that would need changes in the company's Articles of Association (AoA)
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The board of InterGlobe Aviation Friday discussed a "range of issues", including appointment of a woman director, and the meeting will continue on Saturday, company's CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.
The board meet also comes against the backdrop of an onging spat between promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia over alleged corporate governance lapses.
During a conference call to discuss the June quarter financial results, Dutta said the board is discussing a whole range of issues.
The board discussed about appointing a woman director and that would need changes in the company's Articles of Association (AoA), he said.
The board meeting would continue on Saturday, Dutta said.
After Gangwal sought Sebi's intervention to address governance issues, the regulator is probing the matter.
The company is responding to Sebi, Dutta said.
For three months ended June, InterGlobe Aviation reported its highest ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,203.14 crore.
