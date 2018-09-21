English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Bus Catches Fire at Chennai Airport, Passengers Rescued
The bus caught fire when it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board.
File photo of IndiGo airline.
Chennai: A bus belonging to IndiGo Airlines caught fire at the airport here while ferrying passengers of a domestic in-bound flight, according to airport officials.
No one was injured in the incident Thursday as the fire was doused immediately, they said.
Preliminary assessment indicated "not much damage" either to the interiors or the exteriors of the bus, the officials said.
Authorities are looking into the incident. PTI
