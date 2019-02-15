English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Cancels 130 Flights Scheduled for Today as Pilot Shortage Cripples Operations
The cancelled flights account for almost 10 per cent of the airline's operations, the source said.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: Acute shortage of pilots along with NOTAMs at some airports forced IndiGo to cancel around 130 flights for Friday, a source said.
The cancelled flights account for almost 10 per cent of the airline's operations, the source said.
The Gurugram-based budget carrier operates over 1,300 flights per day with a fleet of 210 planes.
"IndiGo has cancelled around 130 flights for Friday as it continues to face shortage of pilots," the source said.
A query sent to IndiGo spokesperson and also to its chief operating officer Wolfgang Prock-Shauer remained unanswered.
The budget carrier has been cancelling flights since last Saturday after rain and hailstorm hit the Delhi-NCR region last week.
On Thursday it did not operate as many as 70 flights, citing reasons like planned cancellations and partial closure of the Bengaluru airport due to the Air Show.
"As stated earlier, the anticipated cancellations are 30 flights per day. The operations will be completely normalised by the start of the summer schedule from March 31".
"Additionally, a NOTAM in Bangalore started effective today (February 14), which caused additional 40 flight cancellations, rescheduling for which had been completed a month back and passengers were informed and re accomodated accordingly," the airline said in its earlier statement.
It had cancelled 49 flights on Wednesday as well.
"The cancellations on February 13 were caused by several factors like anticipated weather conditions on February 14 and NOTAMS at various airports. This resulted in extended duty times which then made it necessary to re-roster our crew and optimise our operations," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Further, the airline said it has decided to curtail its schedule for the remaining period of this month by "approximately 30 flights a day".
"This is in order to stabilise its operation and adjust crew rosters due to the reasons mentioned above.
Passengers are in the process of being informed and re-accommodated," the carrier had said.
A query sent to DGCA director general B S Bhullar on IndiGo's large-scale cancellations did not elicit any reply.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The cancelled flights account for almost 10 per cent of the airline's operations, the source said.
The Gurugram-based budget carrier operates over 1,300 flights per day with a fleet of 210 planes.
"IndiGo has cancelled around 130 flights for Friday as it continues to face shortage of pilots," the source said.
A query sent to IndiGo spokesperson and also to its chief operating officer Wolfgang Prock-Shauer remained unanswered.
The budget carrier has been cancelling flights since last Saturday after rain and hailstorm hit the Delhi-NCR region last week.
On Thursday it did not operate as many as 70 flights, citing reasons like planned cancellations and partial closure of the Bengaluru airport due to the Air Show.
"As stated earlier, the anticipated cancellations are 30 flights per day. The operations will be completely normalised by the start of the summer schedule from March 31".
"Additionally, a NOTAM in Bangalore started effective today (February 14), which caused additional 40 flight cancellations, rescheduling for which had been completed a month back and passengers were informed and re accomodated accordingly," the airline said in its earlier statement.
It had cancelled 49 flights on Wednesday as well.
"The cancellations on February 13 were caused by several factors like anticipated weather conditions on February 14 and NOTAMS at various airports. This resulted in extended duty times which then made it necessary to re-roster our crew and optimise our operations," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Further, the airline said it has decided to curtail its schedule for the remaining period of this month by "approximately 30 flights a day".
"This is in order to stabilise its operation and adjust crew rosters due to the reasons mentioned above.
Passengers are in the process of being informed and re-accommodated," the carrier had said.
A query sent to DGCA director general B S Bhullar on IndiGo's large-scale cancellations did not elicit any reply.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ghosn Changes Lawyer Team, Adds Hotshot Attorney in Charge of Strategy
- Ahead Of Sridevi's Death Anniversary, Boney, Anil and Janhvi Kapoor Attend Puja in Chennai
- Mahindra XUV300 vs Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Spec Comparison - Features, Engine and More
- 'Tell Them it's Kamadeva Diwas': Shashi Tharoor's Advice to Avoid 'Sangh' Trouble on Valentine's Day
- These Hilarious Jokes By Indians Will Cheer You Up This Valentine's Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results