English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Cancels Flight to Delhi, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi Among Passengers Stranded at Indore Airport
"Stuck at Indore Airport, people are angry and disappointed by the conduct of IndiGo officials," Lekhi said in a tweet along with a video clip of the angry passengers.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Meenakshi Lekhi and her co-passengers were stranded at the Indore airport after their flight to New Delhi was cancelled at the last minute due to "technical" reasons.
"Stuck at Indore Airport, people are angry and disappointed by the conduct of IndiGo officials," Lekhi said in a tweet along with a video clip of the angry passengers.
The IndiGo flight 6E 8867, operated by an Airbus A320, was scheduled to take off at 9.20 pm, but the airline informed the passengers that the flight was delayed by half-an-hour. "Fifteen minutes later, IndiGo announced that it had cancelled the flight due to technical reasons," a passenger said.
"The airline also informed the passengers the flight will now depart on Monday at 12.30," he added.
The passengers also claimed that the airline did not accept the request for providing food or hotel accommodations, alleging that the IndiGo staff was not at all cooperative.
IndiGo officials could not be contacted for comments.
"Stuck at Indore Airport, people are angry and disappointed by the conduct of IndiGo officials," Lekhi said in a tweet along with a video clip of the angry passengers.
The IndiGo flight 6E 8867, operated by an Airbus A320, was scheduled to take off at 9.20 pm, but the airline informed the passengers that the flight was delayed by half-an-hour. "Fifteen minutes later, IndiGo announced that it had cancelled the flight due to technical reasons," a passenger said.
"The airline also informed the passengers the flight will now depart on Monday at 12.30," he added.
The passengers also claimed that the airline did not accept the request for providing food or hotel accommodations, alleging that the IndiGo staff was not at all cooperative.
IndiGo officials could not be contacted for comments.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Monday 26 November , 2018
CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018 CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Ride Review: Redefining Value For Money
- Jawa Motorcycle to Launch 105 Dealerships in 1st Phase, Delhi, Mumbai Showroom Location Revealed
- Hockey World Cup: We Must Keep Possession, Make Correct Decisions – India Coach Harendra Singh
- Flipkart Honor Days Sale: Big Discounts on Honor 7S, Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite And More Lined up
- Marathon Guide: The Best Tech Gear Picks For This Season’s Running Mission