Coronavirus
News18 » Auto
1-min read

IndiGo Cancels Flights to Doha Till March 17 After Qatar Imposes Travel Ban Amid Coronavirus Fears

Qatar has temporarily banned entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has infected thousands of people.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
IndiGo Cancels Flights to Doha Till March 17 After Qatar Imposes Travel Ban Amid Coronavirus Fears
Image for representation.

Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday said it is cancelling flights to Doha till March 17, following travel ban imposed by Qatar on Indian nationals due to coronavirus scare.

Qatar has temporarily banned entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, which has infected thousands of people.

In a statement, the airline said it would be cancelling flights to Doha till March 17. "We will be monitoring the situation closely and will share further updates once the ban is lifted," it said.

Apart from India, the temporary ban by Qatar will also be applicable on people coming from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

"Owing to the travel ban for people of multiple nationalities, including Indian nationals, IndiGo will be cancelling its flights to Doha till March 17, 2020," the Gurugram-based airline said in the statement.

