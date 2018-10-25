GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Good News for Flyers as IndiGo Diwali Sale Begins at Just Rs 899. Offer Valid Till October 26

The Indigo Diwali offer is valid from October 24 to October 26, 2018. All tickets booked through this offer are applicable for travelling between the duration of November 8, 2018 to April 15, 2019.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2018, 9:56 AM IST
Good News for Flyers as IndiGo Diwali Sale Begins at Just Rs 899. Offer Valid Till October 26
Image for representation.
New Delhi: If you are a frequent flyer and waiting to enjoy your travel at a low cost, then Indigo has good news for you. IndiGo, India's largest airline company, has introduced a Diwali discount offer for its flyers where they can book domestic flights at Rs 899 only. For international bookings, the range begins from as low as Rs 3,999.

The Indigo Diwali offer is valid from October 24 to October 26, 2018. All tickets booked through this offer are applicable for travelling between the duration of November 8, 2018 to April 15, 2019.

IndiGo further said that the tickets can be booked through any web portal.




Sale of tickets under the offer will be for a limited 10 lakh seats.

Indigo Chief Commercial Officer William Bolter said, "We are delighted to announce the Festival Sale on our entire network between October 24 and 26. We believe that the customers will get cheap tickets up to 899 rupees immediately.”

Bolter also added that tickets can be booked through airline websites and other travel portals.

For more information regarding booking and offers, visit the official website of IndiGo at goindigo.in

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
