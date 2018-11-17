English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Employee 'Commits Suicide' Using Dupatta, Body Found in Gurugram Guesthouse
According to police, the woman's body was discovered on Friday when the guest house staff knocked at the door but got no response, following which they informed the police.
File photo of an IndiGo Airlines flight.
Loading...
New Delhi: The body of a 35-year-old IndiGo employee, who hailed from Assam, was found hanging at a guesthouse in Gurugram's Sushant Lok area.
The deceased has been identified as Mausami Gautam, who worked with the airlines' security wing. According to police, the woman's body was discovered on Friday after the guesthouse staff knocked at the door but got no response, following which they informed the police.
When a team of officers arrived at the spot and broke open the door, Gautam was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta.
A police officer said that the deceased was in the satellite city for a three-day training session and was supposed to return home on Friday. No suicide note has been found.
Police said Mausami was married and had an eight-year-old daughter. Her husband been informed. The officer said that post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday once her family members arrive.
IndiGo said in a statement, "We are saddened to hear about the unfortunate passing away of our colleague in Gurugram this morning. At this point, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones."
The deceased has been identified as Mausami Gautam, who worked with the airlines' security wing. According to police, the woman's body was discovered on Friday after the guesthouse staff knocked at the door but got no response, following which they informed the police.
When a team of officers arrived at the spot and broke open the door, Gautam was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta.
A police officer said that the deceased was in the satellite city for a three-day training session and was supposed to return home on Friday. No suicide note has been found.
Police said Mausami was married and had an eight-year-old daughter. Her husband been informed. The officer said that post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday once her family members arrive.
IndiGo said in a statement, "We are saddened to hear about the unfortunate passing away of our colleague in Gurugram this morning. At this point, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones."
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brahmastra: Leaked Set Photos Show Alia Bhatt Miffed While Ranbir Kapoor is Busy on His Phone
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Apologies to Salman After Teejay Took Dig at the Actor in Open Letter
- Bigg Boss 12: Will Salman Khan Throw Shivashish Mishra Out of the House?
- Watch Crowd Go Crazy As Avengers 4 Star Chris Hemsworth Bids Adieu to India
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...