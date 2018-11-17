IndiGo Employee 'Commits Suicide' Using Dupatta, Body Found in Gurugram Guesthouse

The body of a 35-year-old IndiGo employee, who hailed from Assam, was found hanging at a guesthouse in Gurugram's Sushant Lok area.The deceased has been identified as Mausami Gautam, who worked with the airlines' security wing. According to police, the woman's body was discovered on Friday after the guesthouse staff knocked at the door but got no response, following which they informed the police.When a team of officers arrived at the spot and broke open the door, Gautam was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta.A police officer said that the deceased was in the satellite city for a three-day training session and was supposed to return home on Friday. No suicide note has been found.Police said Mausami was married and had an eight-year-old daughter. Her husband been informed. The officer said that post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday once her family members arrive.IndiGo said in a statement, "We are saddened to hear about the unfortunate passing away of our colleague in Gurugram this morning. At this point, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones."