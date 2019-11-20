English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai After Smoke Alarm
Airport officials said that the flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members onboard were safe.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Chennai: An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing here following detection of a smoke alarm on Wednesday, airport officials said.
The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members onboard were safe, they said.
Pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai service contacted the control room after detecting the smoke alarm from the cargo area and sought priority landing, they added. Further details are awaited.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Pic of Tiger Shroff from Baaghi 3 Sets Goes Viral, See Here
- Amazon Echo Flex Could Just be The Most Versatile Alexa Implementation in Your Home
- MP Mimi Chakraborty Shares Pic with 'Mommy' Outside Parliament, Sanskari Twitter Approves
- WhatsApp Insists No Users Have Been Impacted by The Malicious Video Files Threat
- Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Photo of Injured Monkey