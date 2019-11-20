Caught exception: "504" Status: Gateway Time-out Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai After Smoke Alarm - News18

1-min read

Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Chennai After Smoke Alarm

Airport officials said that the flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members onboard were safe.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
The logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Chennai: An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing here following detection of a smoke alarm on Wednesday, airport officials said.

The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members onboard were safe, they said.

Pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai service contacted the control room after detecting the smoke alarm from the cargo area and sought priority landing, they added. Further details are awaited.

