English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Flight to Mumbai Diverted After Passenger Suffers Heart Attack Mid-air
The flight had to make an emergency landing after Odisha resident Amarjeet Tripathi complained of chest pain to crew members following which the flight contacted the Patna airport.
Loading...
Patna: An IndiGo aircraft, flying from Bagdogra to Mumbai, was diverted to Patna airport on Friday after a passenger suffered heart attack mid-air.
According to news agency ANI, the flight had to make an emergency landing after Odisha resident Amarjeet Tripathi complained of chest pain to crew members following which the flight contacted the Patna airport.
On Friday, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight was diverted to Varanasi after a passenger's health deteriorated onboard. Unfortunately, the passenger, who was traveling on SG 88 from Bangkok to Delhi, was declared brought dead at a local hospital.
According to news agency ANI, the flight had to make an emergency landing after Odisha resident Amarjeet Tripathi complained of chest pain to crew members following which the flight contacted the Patna airport.
On Friday, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight was diverted to Varanasi after a passenger's health deteriorated onboard. Unfortunately, the passenger, who was traveling on SG 88 from Bangkok to Delhi, was declared brought dead at a local hospital.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Hatchback Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch - See Pics
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors Eye Maiden Title With Stable Core and Well-Rounded Squad
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale And Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Lined up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...