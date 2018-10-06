GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IndiGo Flight to Mumbai Diverted After Passenger Suffers Heart Attack Mid-air

The flight had to make an emergency landing after Odisha resident Amarjeet Tripathi complained of chest pain to crew members following which the flight contacted the Patna airport.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2018, 6:19 PM IST
Patna: An IndiGo aircraft, flying from Bagdogra to Mumbai, was diverted to Patna airport on Friday after a passenger suffered heart attack mid-air.

According to news agency ANI, the flight had to make an emergency landing after Odisha resident Amarjeet Tripathi complained of chest pain to crew members following which the flight contacted the Patna airport.

On Friday, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight was diverted to Varanasi after a passenger's health deteriorated onboard. Unfortunately, the passenger, who was traveling on SG 88 from Bangkok to Delhi, was declared brought dead at a local hospital.

