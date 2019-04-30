Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IndiGo Forced to Ground A320 Neo After Plane Hard-lands in Nagpur

The hard-landing, which took place on April 28, also resulted in damages to the plane.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
IndiGo Forced to Ground A320 Neo After Plane Hard-lands in Nagpur
Image for representation.
Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo was forced to ground one of its Airbus A320 Neos at the Nagpur airport after the pilot made a hard-landing on arrival from Kochi on
Sunday, according to sources at the airline and at the airport.

A senior Nagpur airport official confirmed the grounding of the IndiGo plane since April 28. But the airline, in a statement claimed that the said aircraft is back in operations, without disclosing since when, though.

"IndiGo was forced to ground one of its A320 Neo planes, VT-IZS, on April 28 when the pilot made a hard-landing at the Nagpur airport. The aircraft landed on the nosewheel instead of the rear wheels, which was a grave safety risk," the source said.

The hard-landing also resulted in damages to the plane, he added.

A senior DGCA official said the aviation regulator is looking into the incident, adding both the pilots have been grounded pending a probe.

An airline spokesperson, however, admitted that its flight had a "suspected" hard-landing.

"On April 28, an A320 Neo (VT-IZS) the pilot reported a suspected hard-landing while landing at Nagpur. The aircraft was inspected satisfactorily," IndiGo said in the statement.

"The aircraft is back into operations," IndiGo claimed, even though the plane is on ground since day of the incident on April 28, as per a global flight tracking website Flightradar24, the screenshot of which was shared with the airline.
