English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet Raise Check-in Baggage Charges Beyond 15 kg
Earlier this month, full service carrier Jet Airways had announced new baggage rules, allowing only one check-in baggage weighing 15 kg or less for its economy class passengers.
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: AFP)
New Delhi: In a move which could hit the air passengers adversely, private carriers such as IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet have together increased baggage charges beyond the standard limit of 15 kgs.
While the revised charge of GoAir has come into effect from Saturday, IndiGo and SpiceJet have raised the extra baggage charges from Friday onwards. State-run Air India is the only airline now on the domestic sector which allows passengers to carry up to 25 kg baggage free.
IndiGo, which had recently announced a fuel surcharge of Rs 400 on domestic flights to offset rising fuel costs, has further burdened the passengers with the announcement on its official website about the revised charges: Rs 400 per kg for every kilo beyond 15 kg which a passenger has to pay at the airport.
In case of pre-bookings, the airline will charge Rs 1,900 for excess baggage of 5 kg, Rs 3,800 for extra 10 kg, Rs 5,700 for 15 kg extra and 11,400 for extra 30 kg.
When it had revised the pre-booking charges last August, they were Rs 1,425 for extra five kg, Rs 2,850 for 10 kg, Rs 4,275 for 15 extra kgs and Rs 8,550 for extra 30 kg.
The revised charges effected by GoAir from Saturday is identical to that of IndiGo, according to the information available on its website.
Sources in SpiceJet said the new pre-booking charges for 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 kg in domestic sector are Rs 1,600; Rs 3,200; Rs 4,800; Rs 6,400 and Rs 9,600, respectively.
On revising the baggage fees, IndiGo has said that if customers who are booked on Lite Fare report at the airport with baggage to be checked-in, then they will have to pay Rs 200 to avail 15 kg baggage allowance.
Earlier this month, full service carrier Jet Airways had announced new baggage rules, allowing only one check-in baggage weighing 15 kg or less for its economy class passengers. This would come into effect from July 15, 2018. Premiere class passengers will be allowed two check-in bags each less than 15 kilograms.
Also Watch
While the revised charge of GoAir has come into effect from Saturday, IndiGo and SpiceJet have raised the extra baggage charges from Friday onwards. State-run Air India is the only airline now on the domestic sector which allows passengers to carry up to 25 kg baggage free.
IndiGo, which had recently announced a fuel surcharge of Rs 400 on domestic flights to offset rising fuel costs, has further burdened the passengers with the announcement on its official website about the revised charges: Rs 400 per kg for every kilo beyond 15 kg which a passenger has to pay at the airport.
In case of pre-bookings, the airline will charge Rs 1,900 for excess baggage of 5 kg, Rs 3,800 for extra 10 kg, Rs 5,700 for 15 kg extra and 11,400 for extra 30 kg.
When it had revised the pre-booking charges last August, they were Rs 1,425 for extra five kg, Rs 2,850 for 10 kg, Rs 4,275 for 15 extra kgs and Rs 8,550 for extra 30 kg.
The revised charges effected by GoAir from Saturday is identical to that of IndiGo, according to the information available on its website.
Sources in SpiceJet said the new pre-booking charges for 5, 10, 15, 20 and 30 kg in domestic sector are Rs 1,600; Rs 3,200; Rs 4,800; Rs 6,400 and Rs 9,600, respectively.
On revising the baggage fees, IndiGo has said that if customers who are booked on Lite Fare report at the airport with baggage to be checked-in, then they will have to pay Rs 200 to avail 15 kg baggage allowance.
Earlier this month, full service carrier Jet Airways had announced new baggage rules, allowing only one check-in baggage weighing 15 kg or less for its economy class passengers. This would come into effect from July 15, 2018. Premiere class passengers will be allowed two check-in bags each less than 15 kilograms.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Ranbir Kapoor Tie the Knot With Alia Bhatt in 2020? Here is the Actor's Answer
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Recreates Magic of 'Munna Bhai MBBS' in Dutt Biopic New Teaser
- Gaurav Kalra: The Tweet of Tendulkar
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?
- Japan Volcano Featured in James Bond Movie Erupts, Ejecting Smoke and Rocks