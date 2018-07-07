IndiGo, GoAir Conduct Visual Inspections of 50 PW Engines Post FAA Directive, Find no Abnormalities

IndiGo and GoAir have carried out "visual inspections" of a total of 50 Pratt & Whitney engines powering their A320 neo aircraft in the last fortnight but no abnormalities were detected, a senior official said on Saturday.The visual inspections were done after US regulator FAA issued an airworthiness directive on June 26 to check for possible engine fan hub damage of certain P&W engines.IndiGo and GoAir, operating A320 neo fleet with P&W engines, have been facing engine issues in these aircraft that even forced grounding of many planes.A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said no abnormalities were found during visual inspection of a total of 50 affected P&W engines."In compliance with AD (Airworthiness Directive), IndiGo has carried out one time inspection of 34 affected engines and GoAir carried out inspection on 16 affected engines."No abnormality has been observed with these engines fitted on A320 neos being operated by Indigo and GoAir," the official old PTI.A GoAir spokesperson said it completed the required inspections in response to the FAA directive immediately upon receiving the information and that "there were no findings".Queries sent in relation to FAA directive to IndiGo remained unanswered.On June 26, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a directive for PW1100 engines fitted on A320 neos."The AD calls for one-time visual inspection of engine fan hub for damage, and removal of parts if damage or defects are found that are outside the serviceable limits."This AD was prompted by reports of damage to engine fan hub," the official said.IndiGo and GoAir have 36 and 17 A320 neos, respectively, and all are powered by P&W engines.Earlier this week, IndiGo had to ground an A320 neo plane due to P&W engine issue.In a statement issued earlier this month about the FAA directive, Pratt & Whitney had said it required a one-time fleet inspection of the PW1100G-JM engine fan hub to ensure that all fan hubs comply with proper maintenance standards."Findings were identified at our MRO facilities on a small number of fan hubs, and our investigation determined the issue was caused by improper installation of the inlet cone."We do not anticipate any major disruption to our customers, and are coordinating with them to ensure the process is completed within the required 60-day timeline," it had said.The FAA is scheduled to conduct an audit of the DGCA from July third week.