1-min read

IndiGo Has Great Track Record of Resolving Issues, Says Airline CEO on Speculated Differences Between Promoters

This is a first statement issued by Dutta since Thursday morning when various media reports were published about differences between Bhatia and Gangwal.

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: There may be differences between IndiGo promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia on certain matters but the company has a great track record of resolving such matters and coming out ahead, said airline's CEO Ronojoy Dutta Saturday.

"If the current differences were to not get resolved, you shall certainly hear about it; however, it serves no purpose speculating about it," Dutta said in a press release on Saturday evening.

"We all know, that in any strong and well-managed company there will always be differences," Dutta said.

"And, yes, there may be differences currently on certain matters but the company has a great track record of resolving issues and coming out ahead," he added.

Dutta said that he "deeply resents and wishes" to dispel all attempts to portray "us as a fractured team at IndiGo".

While Gangwal owns around 37 per cent share in InterGlobe Aviation, Bhatia has around 38 per cent share in the company that is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Dutta said that Gangwal has authorised him to give a following statement on his behalf: "I am categorically and clearly stating that there is no interest or desire whatsoever on the part of the RG (Rakesh Gangwal) Group to take control of the company."

According to Dutta, Gangwal said, "Also, to put to rest the messaging on the fact that the RG Group is attempting to renegotiate the Shareholders Agreement (SHA), I am placing on record that the RG Group stands by the current SHA which, in any case, expires this October."
