IndiGo Opens Bookings For China, Announces Daily Non-Stop Flight in Delhi-Chengdu Route

Mumbai: Budget carrier IndiGo on Friday announced the opening of bookings for its much-awaited flights to China, where it will operate daily non-stop flights from New Delhi to Chengdu from September 15.

The Gurugram-based budget carrier, which has been quite aggressive on its international expansion this year following the launch of its first service to the gateway of

Europe and Asia, Turkey in March, had announced its entry in the Chinese market in June.

IndiGo announces the opening of the sale for its daily non-stop flights to China with immediate effect, after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals, the airline said in a statement.

"We are pleased to open bookings for Chengdu, our 20th international destination. Increased connectivity between India and China will attract Chinese tourists to the country, contributing to economic growth.

"Also China is a market with immense potential and holds prominent trade, cultural and tourism value," said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.

IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travellers while offering more flexibility at affordable fares, he added.

With a fleet of over 200 aircraft, the airline offers over 1,400 daily flights to 78 destination, including 58 domestic ones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.