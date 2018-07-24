GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IndiGo Passenger Detained in Srinagar for Hijack Threat

Sources at the Srinagar International Airport said a passenger from Punjab stood up during the flight from Chandigarh to Srinagar and shouted that passengers should not untie their seat belts since the flight had been hijacked.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2018, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IndiGo Passenger Detained in Srinagar for Hijack Threat
File photo of IndiGo airline.
Srinagar: A passenger aboard an IndiGo airlines' Chandigarh-Srinagar flight was detained on Tuesday after he shouted on board that the flight had been hijacked.

Sources at the Srinagar International Airport said a passenger from Punjab stood up during the flight from Chandigarh to Srinagar and shouted that passengers should not untie their seat belts since the flight had been hijacked.

"The staff of the flight lodged a complaint against the passenger after the flight landed at Srinagar. He has been detained," a police officer said.

Sources said the threat seemed to be a prank and the credentials of the passenger were being ascertained.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...