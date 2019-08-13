Indigo Pilot Aborts Delhi-Bound Flight Minutes Before Take-Off, Nitin Gadkari Among Passengers

New Delhi: An IndiGo going from Nagpur to Delhi on Tuesday morning was returned to the taxiway from runway after it developed a serious technical error.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also onboard the flight.

The pilot of IndiGo flight 6E 636 decided to abort the take-off and the plane returned to the taxiway, reported news agency ANI. All passengers were deboarded.

On August 4, a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 143 passengers had returned to the city airport, almost an hour after its departure, due to a technical glitch.

Confirming the incident, Indigo had said that the pilot decided to return the aircraft to Mumbai due to an "indication error". The A320 plane was carrying around 143 passengers.

