IndiGo Pilot Accused of Sexually Harassing Cabin Crew Member, Probe on
The police registered a case after the complaint from a female cabin crew, wherein she said the incident happened on-board Bengaluru-Amritsar-Srinagar-Delhi flight on April 16.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Delhi Police is probing allegations of sexual harassment on-board a plane, made by a female cabin crew of budget carrier IndiGo against a senior pilot and is in the process of collecting evidence, including voice recording from the cockpit.
IndiGo, which is the country's largest airline in terms of market share, said it is looking into an incident that happened on-board during one of its flight on April 16. The police have registered a case after the complaint from a female cabin crew, wherein she said the incident happened on-board Bengaluru-Amritsar-Srinagar-Delhi flight on April 16.
"We are collecting evidence and have asked for voice recording from the cockpit (of that plane) along with CCTV footage, if any, is available," Sanjeev Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) said.
Police also said that the accused pilot had applied for anticipatory bail at a city court on April 24 but the plea was rejected by the court the next day.
The captain is yet to join the probe, the police said.
Citing the complaint, police said she had gone to serve hot water to the captain and was sitting as an observer in the cockpit. After she declined to entertain his request for a selfie with him, he tried to molest her. At that time, the co-pilot was in the washroom.
After landing at Amritsar, the captain asked her for a contact number and continued to stalk until she reached the final destination of the flight, as per the complaint.
"The company is looking into an incident on-board Bengaluru-Amritsar-Srinagar-Delhi flight on April 16 and will be investigating the matter as per its applicable policy.
"Following the completion of the investigation, the company will take necessary action," an IndiGo spokesperson said.
