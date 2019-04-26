Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IndiGo Pilot Accused of Sexually Harassing Cabin Crew Member, Probe on

The police registered a case after the complaint from a female cabin crew, wherein she said the incident happened on-board Bengaluru-Amritsar-Srinagar-Delhi flight on April 16.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IndiGo Pilot Accused of Sexually Harassing Cabin Crew Member, Probe on
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Police is probing allegations of sexual harassment on-board a plane, made by a female cabin crew of budget carrier IndiGo against a senior pilot and is in the process of collecting evidence, including voice recording from the cockpit.

IndiGo, which is the country's largest airline in terms of market share, said it is looking into an incident that happened on-board during one of its flight on April 16. The police have registered a case after the complaint from a female cabin crew, wherein she said the incident happened on-board Bengaluru-Amritsar-Srinagar-Delhi flight on April 16.

"We are collecting evidence and have asked for voice recording from the cockpit (of that plane) along with CCTV footage, if any, is available," Sanjeev Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) said.

Police also said that the accused pilot had applied for anticipatory bail at a city court on April 24 but the plea was rejected by the court the next day.

The captain is yet to join the probe, the police said.

Citing the complaint, police said she had gone to serve hot water to the captain and was sitting as an observer in the cockpit. After she declined to entertain his request for a selfie with him, he tried to molest her. At that time, the co-pilot was in the washroom.

After landing at Amritsar, the captain asked her for a contact number and continued to stalk until she reached the final destination of the flight, as per the complaint.

"The company is looking into an incident on-board Bengaluru-Amritsar-Srinagar-Delhi flight on April 16 and will be investigating the matter as per its applicable policy.

"Following the completion of the investigation, the company will take necessary action," an IndiGo spokesperson said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram