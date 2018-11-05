GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IndiGo Pilot Declares Mayday Minutes Before Landing in Chennai After Plane’s Engine Suffers Glitch

An emergency was declared at the Chennai airport as flight 6E 7123 did a go around and finally landed.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 4:12 PM IST
Photo for representation only (Reuters)
New Delhi: The passengers of an IndiGo flight, travelling from Rajahmundry to Chennai on Monday, had a narrow escape after the plane suffered a technical glitch midair.

The pilot was forced to declare mayday minutes before landing in Chennai after the engine of the aircraft developed a technical fault.

A full emergency was declared at the Chennai airport as flight 6E 7123 did a go around and finally landed, said news agency ANI. All passengers have been reported safe.
