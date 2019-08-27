IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Hyderabad Airport After Smoke Seen in Cockpit
After landing, an inspection was carried out by IndiGo's engineering team, which found that all engine functionalities and parameters were fine. The A320neo aircraft has Pratt & Whitney engines.
New Delhi: An IndiGo flight made an emergency landing on Tuesday evening at Hyderabad airport after smoke was seen in the cockpit due to malfunctioning of an exhaust fan in the plane's air conditioning system, said the airline.
The A320neo aircraft, which was coming from Delhi, has been grounded temporarily due to the incident. "In relation to our flight 6E 6679 (NEO) from Delhi-Hyderabad, the pilots perceived signs of smoke in the cockpit during descent and as a measure of caution, declared emergency to expedite landing," the low-cost carrier said in a statement.
"The root cause of this issue has been identified as the malfunctioning of an air conditioning system's exhaust fan. The component will be replaced and the aircraft will be back in operation shortly," the airline said.
