Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Bhubaneswar, Youth Deplaned for Unruly Behaviour

Passengers on board were scared after the man created a ruckus and even tried to open a door of the aircraft, a police officer said, adding, the man had violated safety norms despite repeated warnings.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Bhubaneswar, Youth Deplaned for Unruly Behaviour
Image for representation.
Loading...

Bhubaneswar: A Guwahati-bound flight from Hyderabad made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Sunday after a passenger allegedly indulged in unruly behaviour on board.

The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Guwahati landed here after it was diverted under emergency protocol. The 20-year-old passenger was deplaned and handed over to the airport police, officials at the airport said.

Passengers on board were scared after the man created a ruckus and even tried to open a door of the aircraft, a police officer said, adding, the man had violated safety norms despite repeated warnings. The man was taken to the Capital Hospital here after he was deplaned, the police officer said.

The flight took off for Guwahati after offloading the passenger, an official at the airport said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram