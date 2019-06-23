IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Bhubaneswar, Youth Deplaned for Unruly Behaviour
Passengers on board were scared after the man created a ruckus and even tried to open a door of the aircraft, a police officer said, adding, the man had violated safety norms despite repeated warnings.
Image for representation.
Bhubaneswar: A Guwahati-bound flight from Hyderabad made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Sunday after a passenger allegedly indulged in unruly behaviour on board.
The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Guwahati landed here after it was diverted under emergency protocol. The 20-year-old passenger was deplaned and handed over to the airport police, officials at the airport said.
Passengers on board were scared after the man created a ruckus and even tried to open a door of the aircraft, a police officer said, adding, the man had violated safety norms despite repeated warnings. The man was taken to the Capital Hospital here after he was deplaned, the police officer said.
The flight took off for Guwahati after offloading the passenger, an official at the airport said.
