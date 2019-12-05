Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

IndiGo Plane Suffers High Engine Vibrations Mid-air; Returns to Mumbai

There were 180 passengers on board the aircraft. Many A320 neo aircraft of the no-frills carrier that are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines have been facing engine woes.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IndiGo Plane Suffers High Engine Vibrations Mid-air; Returns to Mumbai
Photo for repesentation only. (Reuters)

New Delhi: An IndiGo A320 neo plane flying to Bengaluru on Thursday experienced high engine vibrations mid-air and returned to Mumbai airport, according to a senior official.

There were 180 passengers on board the aircraft. Many A320 neo aircraft of the no-frills carrier that are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines have been facing engine woes.

The aircraft, flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru, was involved in an air turnback due to high vibrations in one of its engines. The plane has been grounded at Mumbai, the regulatory official told PTI.

The official also said the plane made a safe landing and that the incident would be investigated. An IndiGo spokesperson said that during the flight, the pilot observed a caution message.

"Standard operating procedures were followed and the aircraft returned to Mumbai as a precaution. The aircraft is currently under inspection at Mumbai," the spokesperson said.

In the wake of persisting P&W engine problems, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already issued various directions to IndiGo.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com