Indigo Plane Takes Passenger to Udaipur Instead of Patna; DGCA Orders Probe

An Indigo passenger who was supposed to fly to Patna, reportedly found himself in Udaipur – 1,400 kilometers away, forcing The Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA to order a probe in the matter.

According to ANI, the incident occurred on January 30. The passenger – identified as Afsar Hussain – was supposed to board the Indigo flight to Patna from Delhi airport. However, he boarded the Indigo flight to Udaipur by mistake.

According to officials, the passenger did not realise his mistake until he landed at Udiapur airport. “We are seeking a report into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the airline," the DGCA official told ANI.

Indigo Airlines reportedly flew the passenger back to Delhi the very same day, but he reached his final destination the following day.

DGCA said it would probe why the boarding pass of the passenger was not scanned properly. It would also probe how the airline allowed the passenger to board the wrong flight without checking at two points at the airport.

In a statement by Indigo, the airline said, “We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger on 6E319 Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities in this matter. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger.”

This was reportedly the second incident in 20 days where an Indigo passenger boarded the wrong flight and was unnoticed.

On January 13, a passenger with an Indigo ticket to an Indore-bound flight boarded the wrong flight and was taken to Nagpur instead.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here