English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo Q3 Profit Falls 75% to Rs 191 Crore, Rising Fuel Prices to be Blamed
The airline had a profit after tax of Rs 762 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo, Wednesday reported a 75% fall in profit after tax at Rs 190.9 crore in the December quarter as high fuel prices and currency depreciation adversely impacted the bottomline.
The airline had a profit after tax of Rs 762 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.
According to a release, the carrier's total income rose over 28% to Rs 8,229.4 crore in the three months ended December 2018.
In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 6,409 crore. "Profitability was adversely impacted by high fuel prices and currency depreciation," the airline said in a presentation to analysts and institutional investors.
IndiGo's co-founder and interim CEO Rahul Bhatia said the airline posted a profit of Rs 1.9 billion in a continued difficult environment and have grown its fleet by one aircraft a week for a 33% capacity increase for the December quarter.
"Very few airlines around the world have the operational resilience to absorb such rapid growth and I want to thank all our employees for being up for this challenge. Just as importantly, we find that the markets we serve are responding very positively to this new capacity," he said.
Shares of IndiGo settled at Rs 1,107.95 apiece, down 0.89% on the BSE.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The airline had a profit after tax of Rs 762 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.
According to a release, the carrier's total income rose over 28% to Rs 8,229.4 crore in the three months ended December 2018.
In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 6,409 crore. "Profitability was adversely impacted by high fuel prices and currency depreciation," the airline said in a presentation to analysts and institutional investors.
IndiGo's co-founder and interim CEO Rahul Bhatia said the airline posted a profit of Rs 1.9 billion in a continued difficult environment and have grown its fleet by one aircraft a week for a 33% capacity increase for the December quarter.
"Very few airlines around the world have the operational resilience to absorb such rapid growth and I want to thank all our employees for being up for this challenge. Just as importantly, we find that the markets we serve are responding very positively to this new capacity," he said.
Shares of IndiGo settled at Rs 1,107.95 apiece, down 0.89% on the BSE.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile to Introduce Prime, Prime Plus Subscription Plans Starting at Rs 71: Everything You Need to Know
- Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
- Priyanka Chopra Repeats Her Signature White Turtle Neck Like a Pro
- New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Receives 12,000 Bookings Prior to Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results