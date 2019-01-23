LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IndiGo Q3 Profit Falls 75% to Rs 191 Crore, Rising Fuel Prices to be Blamed

The airline had a profit after tax of Rs 762 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IndiGo Q3 Profit Falls 75% to Rs 191 Crore, Rising Fuel Prices to be Blamed
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo, Wednesday reported a 75% fall in profit after tax at Rs 190.9 crore in the December quarter as high fuel prices and currency depreciation adversely impacted the bottomline.

The airline had a profit after tax of Rs 762 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

According to a release, the carrier's total income rose over 28% to Rs 8,229.4 crore in the three months ended December 2018.

In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 6,409 crore. "Profitability was adversely impacted by high fuel prices and currency depreciation," the airline said in a presentation to analysts and institutional investors.

IndiGo's co-founder and interim CEO Rahul Bhatia said the airline posted a profit of Rs 1.9 billion in a continued difficult environment and have grown its fleet by one aircraft a week for a 33% capacity increase for the December quarter.

"Very few airlines around the world have the operational resilience to absorb such rapid growth and I want to thank all our employees for being up for this challenge. Just as importantly, we find that the markets we serve are responding very positively to this new capacity," he said.

Shares of IndiGo settled at Rs 1,107.95 apiece, down 0.89% on the BSE.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram