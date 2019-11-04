IndiGo Servers Down Across India, Passengers Stuck in Long Queues as Flight Delays Expected

New Delhi: Passengers travelling by the low-cost IndiGo airlines unexpectedly suffered serpentine queues at airport counters, after the carrier confirmed that its servers across the country were down on Monday.

In a statement, the company said: “Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue ASAP.”

While travellers in several cities experienced chaotic, long queues at ticket counters at the time of boarding, a report in the Indian Express maintained that the cause for the service disruption has not been revealed.

This is not the first time that IndiGo passengers have had to face a difficult time. In July, thousands of passengers were left stranded after a server glitch delayed 63 flights at the Bengaluru airport for more than half-an-hour.

The reservation system, which conked out at 4.29 am, could be restored only at 5.07 am. As the IndiGo staff moved to manual bookings due to the server glitch, it had resulted in long queues at the airline's check-in counters across the airport.

