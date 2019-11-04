Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

IndiGo Servers Down Across India, Passengers Stuck in Long Queues as Flight Delays Expected

IndiGo passengers in several cities experienced chaotic, long queues at ticket counters while boarding.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IndiGo Servers Down Across India, Passengers Stuck in Long Queues as Flight Delays Expected
Passengers travelling by IndiGo airlines seen stuck in long queues at airport.

New Delhi: Passengers travelling by the low-cost IndiGo airlines unexpectedly suffered serpentine queues at airport counters, after the carrier confirmed that its servers across the country were down on Monday.

In a statement, the company said: “Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue ASAP.”

While travellers in several cities experienced chaotic, long queues at ticket counters at the time of boarding, a report in the Indian Express maintained that the cause for the service disruption has not been revealed.

This is not the first time that IndiGo passengers have had to face a difficult time. In July, thousands of passengers were left stranded after a server glitch delayed 63 flights at the Bengaluru airport for more than half-an-hour.

The reservation system, which conked out at 4.29 am, could be restored only at 5.07 am. As the IndiGo staff moved to manual bookings due to the server glitch, it had resulted in long queues at the airline's check-in counters across the airport.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram