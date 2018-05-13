English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
'Depressed' IndiGo Staffer Arrested for Making Hoax Bomb Call at Delhi's IGI Airport
A staff member of IndiGo airlines was arrested on Sunday for making a hoax call regarding a bomb in a Mumbai-bound flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
Seen here is the Indigo airlines staffer, Kartik Madhav Bhat, who allegedly made the hoax bomb call.
New Delhi: A staff member of IndiGo airlines was arrested on Sunday for making a hoax call regarding a bomb in a Mumbai-bound flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
Subsequently, a few Mumbai-bound flights from IGI Airport were physically checked and the call was declared as hoax.
During investigation, the police team zeroed in on the subscriber of the mobile phone from which the call was made. The accused Kartik Madhav Bhat, 23, was traced in Pune. He was thereafter taken into custody and interrogated.
The interrogation revealed that after passing his standard 12th exams, the accused completed a diploma course in Hospitality and Aviation from a private institute in the year 2013. Subsequently, he started working in the aviation Sector and was employed as ‘Customer Service Officer’ in the airlines at Pune.
“He disclosed that his job performance was not up to the mark and he had been given verbal notice to improve his performance in three months or face the departmental action,” said DCP, IGI Airport, Sanjay Bhatia.
He got depressed and made the call out of frustration and to teach a lesson to the airlines.
The sim card used for making hoax call has been recovered from the possession of the accused.
Further investigation is underway.
Also Watch
Subsequently, a few Mumbai-bound flights from IGI Airport were physically checked and the call was declared as hoax.
During investigation, the police team zeroed in on the subscriber of the mobile phone from which the call was made. The accused Kartik Madhav Bhat, 23, was traced in Pune. He was thereafter taken into custody and interrogated.
The interrogation revealed that after passing his standard 12th exams, the accused completed a diploma course in Hospitality and Aviation from a private institute in the year 2013. Subsequently, he started working in the aviation Sector and was employed as ‘Customer Service Officer’ in the airlines at Pune.
“He disclosed that his job performance was not up to the mark and he had been given verbal notice to improve his performance in three months or face the departmental action,” said DCP, IGI Airport, Sanjay Bhatia.
He got depressed and made the call out of frustration and to teach a lesson to the airlines.
The sim card used for making hoax call has been recovered from the possession of the accused.
Further investigation is underway.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Supreme Lewis Hamilton Wins Spanish GP, Extends Championship Lead
- Happy Mother's Day: Karan Johar and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Adorable Photos of Their Moms
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera
- Raazi Review: Does Alia Bhatt Starrer Makes for a Gripping Watch?
- 'Even Engineers Can Save Lives': How an IIT Kanpur Student Saved a Man's Life on Air