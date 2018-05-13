'Depressed' IndiGo Staffer Arrested for Making Hoax Bomb Call at Delhi's IGI Airport

A staff member of IndiGo airlines was arrested on Sunday for making a hoax call regarding a bomb in a Mumbai-bound flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.Subsequently, a few Mumbai-bound flights from IGI Airport were physically checked and the call was declared as hoax.During investigation, the police team zeroed in on the subscriber of the mobile phone from which the call was made. The accused Kartik Madhav Bhat, 23, was traced in Pune. He was thereafter taken into custody and interrogated.The interrogation revealed that after passing his standard 12th exams, the accused completed a diploma course in Hospitality and Aviation from a private institute in the year 2013. Subsequently, he started working in the aviation Sector and was employed as ‘Customer Service Officer’ in the airlines at Pune.“He disclosed that his job performance was not up to the mark and he had been given verbal notice to improve his performance in three months or face the departmental action,” said DCP, IGI Airport, Sanjay Bhatia.He got depressed and made the call out of frustration and to teach a lesson to the airlines.The sim card used for making hoax call has been recovered from the possession of the accused.Further investigation is underway.