IndiGo's Patna Airport Manager Shot Dead Outside His Residence in Punaichak Area

An airport manager of IndiGo airlines was on Tuesday night shot dead in Patna's Punaichak area under Shashtri Nagar police station. Unidentified assailants on bike shot at Rupesh Kumar Singh outside his residence as he was returning from work.

Singh was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

According to SSP Upendra Sharma, investigation is underway and footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being scanned for evidence. He assured that the culprit will soon be arrested. The reason behind the attack remains unknown.

Singh is survived by his parents, wife and two children.