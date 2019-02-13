English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IndiGo to Curtail 30 Daily Flights in February, to Normalise Operation by March End
IndiGo, which has more than 41 per cent of domestic market share, said the cancellations represent 2 per cent of its flights and that operation would be normalised completely by March 31, 2019.
File photo (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The country's largest airline IndiGo on Wednesday announced curtailing around 30 flights daily for the rest of February as it looks to stabilise operations and adjust crew rosters.
IndiGo, which has more than 41 per cent of domestic market share, said the cancellations represent 2 per cent of its flights and that operations would be normalised completely by March 31, 2019.
The budget carrier cancelled 49 flights on Wednesday and the same has been informed to aviation regulator DGCA.
"The cancellations on February 13 were caused by several factors like anticipated weather conditions on February 14 and NOTAMS at various airports. This resulted in extended duty times which then made it necessary to re-roster our crew and optimise our operations," it said in a statement.
Further, the airline said it has decided to curtail its schedule for the remaining period of this month by "approximately 30 flights a day".
"This is in order to stabilise its operation and adjust its crew rosters due to the reasons mentioned above. Passengers are in the process of being informed and re-accommodated," the carrier said.
IndiGo would continue its curtailment of flights till March-end.
"This measure has already been implemented and passengers informed. These medium term cancellations have been made to minimise the impact on passengers as alternative travel options have been offered well in advance," it added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
IndiGo, which has more than 41 per cent of domestic market share, said the cancellations represent 2 per cent of its flights and that operations would be normalised completely by March 31, 2019.
The budget carrier cancelled 49 flights on Wednesday and the same has been informed to aviation regulator DGCA.
"The cancellations on February 13 were caused by several factors like anticipated weather conditions on February 14 and NOTAMS at various airports. This resulted in extended duty times which then made it necessary to re-roster our crew and optimise our operations," it said in a statement.
Further, the airline said it has decided to curtail its schedule for the remaining period of this month by "approximately 30 flights a day".
"This is in order to stabilise its operation and adjust its crew rosters due to the reasons mentioned above. Passengers are in the process of being informed and re-accommodated," the carrier said.
IndiGo would continue its curtailment of flights till March-end.
"This measure has already been implemented and passengers informed. These medium term cancellations have been made to minimise the impact on passengers as alternative travel options have been offered well in advance," it added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results