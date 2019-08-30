IndiGo to Start Flight Operations From Delhi to Riyadh, Kuwait From October 11
IndiGo currently operates daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Jeddah. Commencing services from Delhi will add to the airlines' to destinations served to, especially in the Middle East.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Low-cost carrier IndiGo will begin operations on the Delhi-Riyadh route from October 11, making the Saudi Arabian capital its 22nd international destination, the airline said on Friday.
The company said it would also be operating flights on the Delhi-Kuwait route from October 11. The airline already has direct flights on the Mumbai-Kuwait route.
"The airline currently operates daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Jeddah, thereby extending direct connectivity between the capital cities of India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)," IndiGo said in its statement.
IndiGo is the largest airline in India, with around 47 per cent share of the domestic passenger market.
"Riyadh has tremendous potential as a centre of commercial and political activity and we are convinced that our services will do well there, as they have done so far to Jeddah," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer of IndiGo, said.
"Furthermore, we are building on our footprint in Kuwait, commencing a service from Delhi, adding to our destinations served to and from this important state in the Middle East," he said.
