Indira Ekadashi 2019: Date, Time to Observe 'Vrat' for Ancestors

A few days before Navratra begins, Hindus observe Shradh paksh or Pitrapaksh, where they offer prayers to the ancestors. This period falls during the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. On the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha during the Hindu month of Ashwin in India, Hindus observe Indira Ekadashi. An important days for Hindus, this is the day when family members pray for their ancestor’s salvation. It is said that on observing fasts in this day, the ancestors receive salvation. The day also calls for fasting in the name of Shaligram, an avatar of Lord Shiva, as a form of worship.

Indira Ekadashi 2019: Puja Muhurat

Indira Ekadashi is usually observed on the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month Ashwin. This year, according to the English calendar, Indira Ekadashi will be observed on September 25.

The tithi of the puja begins at 4:42 pm on September 24, which will end on Wednesday, September 25 around 2:09 pm. The Dwadashi Paran will be between 6.15 am to 8.38 am on September 26.

Indira Ekadashi 2019: Significance

On the day of Indira Ekadashi, family members pray for the forgiveness of their ancestor’s sins and for their soul’s peace. Lord Vishnu is worshipped with flowers, fruits, tulsi and other puja items. It is said the people who fast on this day helps in the ancestors’ salvation.

The vrat or fast begins at sunrise and ends on the next day, Dwadashi. Indira Ekadashi occurs during the Pitru Paksha, therefore cows and priests are fed before the family consumes food.

