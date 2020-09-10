Indira Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Date, Time and Significance of the Day

In the Hindu month of Ashwin, devotees offer prayers to the ancestors and family members who have passed away. The days are known as Pitru paksh or Shradh. On the eleventh day of this period, people observe the auspicious day of Indira Ekadashi. It falls on Ekadashi tithi or the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha or waning phase during the month of Ashwin.

Pitru paksh or the fortnight is dedicated to the ancestors. Indira Ekadashi is also referred as Ekadashi Shradh. Like any other Ekadashi fast, the day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It prays for salvation of the forefathers or dead ancestors.

In the year 2020, Indira Ekadashi vast will be observed on September 13. This fast is observed by almost every Hindu individual to offer peace to the soul of their ancestors. According to the Hindu scriptures, observing Indira Ekadashi fast is equal to performing the Ashwamedha Yagya.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Date and Pooja Muhurat

The Indira Ekadashi vrat will fall on September 13. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 4.13am on Sunday, and concludes at 3.16am on Monday, September 14. The parana time will fall between 1:30pm to 3:59pm on September 14.

Indira Ekadashi Vrat 2020: Significance and Puja Vidhi

On this day, the Shaligram form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped. The fast begins at sunrise and ends on the next day, Dwadashi. People also feed cows and priests before consuming their food.

According to our mythological legends, the Indira Ekadashi vrat involves around King Indrasena, ruler of Mahishmatipura, who was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. He was narrated the story of visit to the land of Lord Yam, the God of death, by sage Narada. He told him about meeting Indrasena’s father, who requested to observe Indira Ekadashi vrat in order to attain salvation.

After king Indrasena observed the fast, his father attained Moksha and reached Lord Vishnu's abode.