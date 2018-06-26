Indira Gandhi Imposed Emergency Out of Political Vendetta, Alleges Odisha Governor

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal has said the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 'personal and political vendetta' prompted her to declare Emergency in 1975."Mrs Indira Gandhi misguided the country with a fake democracy and it was purely personal and political vendetta that led her to take such a drastic decision," Lal said in a statement on Monday.The slogan India is Indira and Indira is India 'undemocratic and too much' in a country like ours where individual cannot be above or equal with country, statement quoted him as saying.Recalling the situation during 1975 Emergency, governor said he remembered it for the collapse ofinstitutions, suspension of right to freedom of and imposition of press censorship.Stating that it is the Constitution and the who are the real strength of India, Lal said 43 yearspassed and the nightmare of 21 months dictatorial rule in democratic country under the haunts those have suffered during that period.Leaders such as Jayaprakash Narayan (JP), Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, Charan Singh,Chandrasekhar, George Fernandes, Nanaji Deshmukh, Arun and many more were targeted and put in jails, he said.Many went underground and even the common man not spared, he said.Recalling how he had suffered during the Emergency, said he was then serving as a Professor in National College in Haryana. He was beaten by policemen on the road in broad daylight and also put behind the bars for opposing the Emergency, the statement said."Today more than half the country's population born after 1975. They know little about the Emergency. They must be made aware what had happened then, the demerits Emergency and how the country and its citizens had suffered."As future leaders of the country our youth must be the forefront to make the country vibrant," he said.