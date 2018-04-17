GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences Recruitment 2018: 140 Posts, Apply Before 20th April 2018



Updated:April 17, 2018, 1:24 PM IST
Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences Recruitment 2018: 140 Posts, Apply Before 20th April 2018
Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 140 vacancies for the post of Sister & Others on regular or contract basis is closing this week on the official website of IGIMS - igims.org. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before Friday 20th April 2018, 4:00PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for IGIMS Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http:www.igims.org

Step 2 – Click on 'Active Opportunity' under 'Opportunity' on the top of home page

Step 3 – Click on 139_F4_FOA.docx to download the Application form

Step 4 – Download the application form and fill the form

Step 5 – Send the hard copy of Application Form and other important documents  to below mentioned address:

‘Indira Gandhi Institute Of Medical Sciences: Sheikhpura: Patna-14’

Direct Link - http://www.igims.org/Opportunitieslist.aspx?type=ac

IGIMS Recruitment 2018- Vacancy Details:

 Regular Appointment – 139:

Medical Physicist - 3

Sister Grade - II - 125

Technician (Radiology) Gr.– II - 3

Clinical Psychologist - 1

Child Psychologist - 1

Medical Social Service Officer Gr.-II - 2

Vocational Counselor - 1

Store Keeper - 3

Contract Appointment: Renal Transplant Co-ordinator - 1

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category - Rs.500

SC/ST candidate - Rs.125

Age Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on 20th April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the IGIMS.

Eligibility Criteria:

Medical Physicist - The applicant must be MSC in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution.

Sister Grade – II - The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board. The applicant Should be a registered ‘A’ grade Nurse and Midwife with a State Nursing Council or equivalent qualification for male nurses.

Technician (Radiology) Gr. – II - The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science subjects from a recognized Board and 2 years Diploma course in Radiography Techniques from a recognized Institution.

Clinical Psychologist - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Psychology with experimental Psychology as one of the subjects with a Diploma in Medical (Clinical) Psychology of recognized Institution/University.

Child Psychologist - The applicant must be M.A with specialized training/ Ph.D. in psychology/ or any other equivalent qualification.

Medical Social Service Officer Gr. – II - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Social Work from a recognized University/Institution.

Vocational Counsellor - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Psychology or Education from recognized University.

Store Keeper - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Economics/Commerce/Statistics.

Renal Transplant Co-ordinator - The applicant must be Graduate of any recognized system of medicine.

For more details, the applicants must read through the official advertisement:

http://www.igims.org/DataFiles/Opportunities/139_F1_Advt03.pdf

Pay Scale:

Medical Physicist - Rs. 15,600 - Rs.39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs.5400

Sister Grade - II - Rs. 9300 - Rs.34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs.4600.

Technician (Radiology) Gr.– II - Rs.9300 - Rs.34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs.4200.

Clinical Psychologist - Rs.15,600 - 39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs.5400.

Child Psychologist - Rs.9300 - 34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs.4200

Medical Social Service Officer Gr.-II - Rs.9300 - Rs.34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs.4200.

Vocational Counsellor - Rs.15,600 -Rs.39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs.5400

Store Keeper - Rs.9300 - Rs.34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs.4200.

Renal Transplant Co-ordinator - Rs.35,000  per month

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test/Interview.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
