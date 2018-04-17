Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences Recruitment 2018: 140 Posts, Apply Before 20th April 2018

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 140 vacancies for the post of Sister & Others on regular or contract basis is closing this week on the official website of IGIMS - igims.org. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before Friday 20th April 2018, 4:00PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http:www.igims.orgStep 2 – Click on 'Active Opportunity' under 'Opportunity' on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on 139_F4_FOA.docx to download the Application formStep 4 – Download the application form and fill the formStep 5 – Send the hard copy of Application Form and other important documents to below mentioned address:‘Indira Gandhi Institute Of Medical Sciences: Sheikhpura: Patna-14’- http://www.igims.org/Opportunitieslist.aspx?type=acRegular Appointment – 139:Medical Physicist - 3Sister Grade - II - 125Technician (Radiology) Gr.– II - 3Clinical Psychologist - 1Child Psychologist - 1Medical Social Service Officer Gr.-II - 2Vocational Counselor - 1Store Keeper - 3Contract Appointment: Renal Transplant Co-ordinator - 1Unreserved Category - Rs.500SC/ST candidate - Rs.125The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 45 years as on 20th April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the IGIMS.Medical Physicist - The applicant must be MSC in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution.Sister Grade – II - The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board. The applicant Should be a registered ‘A’ grade Nurse and Midwife with a State Nursing Council or equivalent qualification for male nurses.Technician (Radiology) Gr. – II - The applicant must be class 12th passed with Science subjects from a recognized Board and 2 years Diploma course in Radiography Techniques from a recognized Institution.Clinical Psychologist - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Psychology with experimental Psychology as one of the subjects with a Diploma in Medical (Clinical) Psychology of recognized Institution/University.Child Psychologist - The applicant must be M.A with specialized training/ Ph.D. in psychology/ or any other equivalent qualification.Medical Social Service Officer Gr. – II - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Social Work from a recognized University/Institution.Vocational Counsellor - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Psychology or Education from recognized University.Store Keeper - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Economics/Commerce/Statistics.Renal Transplant Co-ordinator - The applicant must be Graduate of any recognized system of medicine.For more details, the applicants must read through the official advertisement:Medical Physicist - Rs. 15,600 - Rs.39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs.5400Sister Grade - II - Rs. 9300 - Rs.34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs.4600.Technician (Radiology) Gr.– II - Rs.9300 - Rs.34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs.4200.Clinical Psychologist - Rs.15,600 - 39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs.5400.Child Psychologist - Rs.9300 - 34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs.4200Medical Social Service Officer Gr.-II - Rs.9300 - Rs.34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs.4200.Vocational Counsellor - Rs.15,600 -Rs.39,100 + Grade Pay of Rs.5400Store Keeper - Rs.9300 - Rs.34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs.4200.Renal Transplant Co-ordinator - Rs.35,000 per monthCandidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test/Interview.