'Indo-Pacific Developments' on Agenda as PM Modi Joins Quad Leaders' Virtual Meeting Today Amid Russian Invasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in a virtual meeting of QUAD leaders today. Besides PM Modi, the meeting will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The QUAD is a group four countries — India, USA, Australia and Japan — that share similar attributes of democracy, pluralism and market-based economy and have growing convergences in strategic and security perceptions, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after the September 2021 Summit in Washington DC. They will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The meeting comes against growing tensions over Russia’s escalating attack on Ukraine. India has so far continued to maintain its neutral stance as it again abstained from voting against Russia on a UN General Assembly resolution on Wednesday. This is India’s third abstention in less than a week on Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.

Despite India’s stand, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the last meet, the four countries pledged to work together for ensuring peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific and the world, as top leaders of the Quad grouping announced a slew of new initiatives to take on common challenges, amidst muscle flexing by an assertive China in the strategic region.

“On the basis of democratic values, Quad with positive ideas and a positive approach is determined to move forward," Modi had said at the summit.

