Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Indo-US Cooperation Has Seen Tremendous Growth in Last Five Years, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement came following an interaction with US senators Ted Cruz and Maggie Hassan.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 8:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indo-US Cooperation Has Seen Tremendous Growth in Last Five Years, Says Rajnath Singh
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Indo-US cooperation has seen tremendous growth in the last five years, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, and expressed hope that the strategic partnership will flourish further in the coming years after an interaction with US senators.

US Senators Ted Cruz (Republican - Texas) and Maggie Hassan (Democrat - New Hampshire) called on Singh here. "During the meeting, Singh expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the partnership between India and the US, and discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral defence relationship," according to a statement by the Defence Ministry.

He termed the US as the world's oldest democracy and one of the most important and trusted partners of India.

"India-US cooperation has seen tremendous growth in the last five years. Rajnath Singh expressed hope that the strategic partnership will expand and flourish further in the coming years," the statement added.

Singh also appreciated the role played by the US in countering terrorism. He reiterated India's commitment to work with the international community in combating the menace plaguing the world.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and officials of the Ministry of Defence also attended the meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram