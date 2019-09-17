Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
Indo-US Relations on an Upward Trajectory, Says Jaishankar

Addressing the 100-day press conference of the Ministry of External Affairs, he said the "trajectory" of the relationship between India and the US has been "upwards" amid various administrations in Washington, be it Bush, Obama and now Trump.

Moonmoon Ghosh | PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
Indo-US Relations on an Upward Trajectory, Says Jaishankar
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
New Delhi: Ties between India and the United States have come a long way and there is no facet of the relationship that has not gone upwards, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 100-day press conference of the Ministry of External Affairs, he said the "trajectory" of the relationship between India and the US has been "upwards" amid various administrations in Washington, be it Bush, Obama and now Trump.

Responding to a question on commerce, he said the trade problem between the two countries is "normal".

Jaishankar said in partnership with the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed events in San Jose in 2015 and Madison Square in New York in 2014, and the September 22 event at Houston will be the third. He said the Indo-US relations are in very good health.

