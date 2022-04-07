Indo-US Ties Entering Uncharted Territory Post-Ukrainian War: Ex-Trump Admin Official

Due to the problematic position taken by India on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the India-US bilateral relationship is entering uncharted territory, a top former official of the Trump Administration said Wednesday.

Lisa Curtis, who was the Trump Administration’s point person for India during his four years of presidency, made the remark cautioning that in the absence of a course correction by New Delhi, it would become increasingly difficult for the two countries to expand their defence and security ties beyond a certain level.

I think the US India relationship is entering uncharted territory. The issue of India’s close ties with Russia has always been an irritant in the US-India partnership. But with Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country, there are expectations that India would adjust its relationship with Russia, Curtis told .

