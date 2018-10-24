English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indonesian Woman Gives Birth Onboard Etihad Flight, Plane Diverted to Mumbai
The woman was rushed to the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri east and is now recuperating with her newborn baby.
Etihad Airways (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ HO/ ETIHAD)
Mumbai: An Indonesian woman delivered a baby onboard an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Following the medical emergency, the flight was diverted to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the woman was rushed to the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri east and is now recuperating with her newborn baby.
The flight, EY-474, was delayed by at least two hours against its scheduled arrival of 3.05pm at Jakarta due to the medical emergency, according to an official.
