Indoor Stadium in Chhattisgarh's Raipur to Turn into Temporary Covid-19 Centre as Cases Surge

In view of rising number of coronavirus cases, Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district administration has planned to covert the indoor stadium of the capital city into a temporary Covid-19 care centre with arrangements of 300 beds for infected patients. The state has witnessed an alarming situation as the positivity rate has surged to 28 per cent, as per health bulletin. Nearly 14,098 fresh cases were reported and 97 patients died in the last 24 hours.

Confirming the development, Raipur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Meera Baghel said the facility will be inaugurated on Monday.

The officer also informed that beds with oxygen facility will be made available in this stadium. LED screen, intercom facility near each bed will also be present, Baghel said, adding that the stadium was turned into a makeshift Covid-19 centre last year too but was later closed after the pandemic situation improved.

She blamed people for showing careless in following Covid-appropriate behavior in order to fight against the pandemic.

With the coronavirus now penetrating in rural areas too, Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government on Saturday ordered all District Collectors to set up quarantine centres at Panchayat level with all required facilities.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo expressed concerns over “shortage of vaccine supply” and said the state is left with stock which will last for 2-3 days.

“If lockdown was the solution, the coronavirus would have gone long back,” said Deo while ruling out possibility of lockdown imposition in the state.

The capital city Raipur, which is under lockdown till April 19, is facing a tough situation as around 40 bodies were cremated in seven crematoriums in the last 24 hours, as per a local media report.

