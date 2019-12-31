English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Indore Adjudged Cleanest City in India For Fourth Time in a Row, Bhopal Bags Second Place
Indore, Bhopal and Surat were adjudged the three cleanest cities in the central government's cleanliness survey.
Indore ranked as the cleanest Indian city in four consecutive years (File photo)
New Delhi: Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Tuesday. Bhopal stood second in first-quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second-quarter results (July-September).
The third position was grabbed by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.
