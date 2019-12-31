Take the pledge to vote

Indore Adjudged Cleanest City in India For Fourth Time in a Row, Bhopal Bags Second Place

Indore, Bhopal and Surat were adjudged the three cleanest cities in the central government's cleanliness survey.

December 31, 2019
New Delhi: Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth time in a row in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Tuesday. Bhopal stood second in first-quarter results (April to June), while Rajkot grabbed the second spot in second-quarter results (July-September).

The third position was grabbed by Surat in the first quarter and Navi Mumbai in the second quarter.

