Indore and Bhopal Remain MP's Hotspot Concerns as State Coronavirus Tally Crosses 3,800-mark

Even as a large number of coronavirus cases continue to be reported from Bhopal and Indore, Madhya Pradesh has managed improved its overall tally in terms of the outbreak.

However, the state is still registering a high fatality rate (5.95%) which almost double the national average (3.29%). There have been a total of 3,806 virus cases in the state along with 220 deaths.

Indore, which is among the worst-hit cities in the country, has so far reported 1,935 cases of infection, including 90 deaths. In the last three days, the city registered 28, 53 and 78 positive cases respectively. On Monday, there were 13 fresh cases. The infection rate that had dipped to 3.5% in Indore over the last few days surged to 6.5% by the weekend.

The state capital of Bhopal too has seen as many as 786 cases, including 30 new patients on Monday. There have been 33 deaths so far. Areas like Jahangirabad and Mangalwara are reporting most of the fresh cases of infection in Bhopal.

However, as against the national test positivity rate at 5.01%, the same is 4.01% in Madhya Pradesh.

Virus cases have also risen in Ujjain to 241, Jabalpur (133), Gwalior (31), Barwani (26), Raisen (64), Dhar (86), Mandsaur (51), Burhanpur (61), Neemuch (28), Dewas (43) and Khandwa (59).

At present, 42 of the state’s 52 districts have reported incidences of the infection, some of them one case. In terms of the intensity of the outbreak, MP now stands at the sixth position nationally and is behind Maharastra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Rajasthan.