Indore Author Pens Novel to Help Migrant Women with 1 Lakh Sanitary Pads During Covid-19 Lockdown

As people grappled with basic necessities during the Covid-19 lockdown, a young author from Indore decided to reach out and help migrant women with around one lakh sanitary pads.

Ankit Bagdi who penned a book “The Roar of My Silence” last year in December on the tale of hardships of women’s lives, decided to divert all the proceeds of his book sale to the noble cause.

“I penned the book based on the real life experiences of one of my acquaintances, narrates the hardships of lives of women like domestic violence, dowry harassment and more,” Ankit Bagdi said.

When the lockdown was imposed in March, a lot people came forward to help migrant workers in different ways, the young author thought about menstrual hygiene of women, thousand kilometres away from their homes.

At the time when finding food and water was difficult, arranging sanitary pads was almost impossible for women on roads, the writer adds.

“I made appeals on social media urging readers to buy my book with the message that I will be donating all the royalties from my book to the cause. The response was quite encouraging,” said Bagdi who had named the project- ‘Mission Anivarya’.

The 22-year-old write says that people and NGOs kept associating with him in the noble cause and became part of his mission. The writer adds that the mission has continue to grow even after the lockdown.

“I have reached out to many states with the help of NGOs including in flood-hit Assam where we provided women with sanitary pads, said Bagdi.

The writer had penned his first fictional novel –‘My Procession Is On My Door’ back in 2017. “I along with my friends visit villages nearby and make women aware about hygiene besides offering them sanitary pads,” said the Mhow based author adding that most of the people are unaware of sanitary pads.

Bagdi is pursuing Bachelors in Commerce from Mhow and says that he got the inspiration to write after watching the movie ‘Two States’, based on the novel from noted author Chetan Bhagat.