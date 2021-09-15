Indore Civic Official Accuses Cong MLA of Misbehaving with Him During Anti-dengue Campaign

An official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday alleged that local Congress MLA Jitu Patwari misbehaved with him and his team and publicly abused them during a campaign against dengue in the city. As the matter escalated, the official also reached a police station, but backtracked from filing a complaint against the legislator at the last moment, which left a BJP leader miffed.

“When I was working with my team for the campaign on eradication of dengue, MLA Patwari misbehaved, especially with me, and also abused us. No public representative has a right to misbehave with the government employees, Indore zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav told reporters. While Patwari did not directly comment over the allegation, he expressed displeasure that the civic team was waiting for the BJP leaders to formally launch the campaign for spraying disinfectants against dengue mosquitoes.

City superintendent of police BPS Parihar said, “IMC official Yadav went to Rajendra Nagar police station and submitted in writing that he doesn’t want to take any legal action against Patwari on the issue." When reporters asked Yadav at the police station about his stand, he said, “The entire issue has been resolved. Now only the IMC commissioner can give information about it." Yadav is the relative of the former Union minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav.

BJP spokesman Umesh Sharma alleged that Yadav backtracked in the matter as he was asked to do so by the Congress leader. “The act of Yadav has demoralised the employees of the IMC. The official is posted on deputation in the zoo for a long time and he should be removed from his post," Sharma demanded.

