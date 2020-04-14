Indore Confirms 49 New Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours, City Tally Crosses 400-mark

Indore: Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the Madhya Pradesh city’s tally of infected persons to 411 including 35 deaths.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia confirmed that the city had reported nearly 50 virus patients, including a Hindi daily journalist. The scribe claimed that he had no severe symptoms of the virus but was found Covid-19 positive after a test.

Health Commissioner Faiz Ahmed Kidwai issued a bulletin on Tuesday that claimed that in last 24 hours a total of 1,171 samples were tested in the state and 126 out of these tested positive for the virus. Indore led this chart with 98 cases and Bhopal reported 20 of the virus cases.

Around 350 survey teams screened 32,500 residents in Indore and about 300 were suspected of being infected, including 90 people who complained suffering from respiratory issues.

Reports suggest that ‘Rapid Response Teams’ have conducted field screening and over 550 people have been home quarantined and 50 have been shifted to isolation in hospitals and other facilities, the CMHO said. The health condition of those released from quarantine will also be followed up through phone calls for the next 14 days.

A total of 278 containment areas have been listed and eight labs are testing samples in the state. As many as 644 Rapid Response Teams and 1,150 mobile teams are providing emergency services.

Madhya Pradesh’s coronavirus tally reached 741 patients, including 50 deaths. The state capital of Bhopal recorded 158 cases in Bhopal and four deaths.

