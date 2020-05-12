Indore Covid-19 Recovery Rate Surges to 46% in Indore, 54% in Bhopal

With over 46% recovery rate of Covid-19 patients, Madhya Pradesh is way ahead of the national rate (31.74%) and from several remaining states.

Madhya Pradesh, which till now has reported over 4,000 cases of corona infections, has finally found some solace in high recovery rate of patients.

The numbers of patients who have successfully recovered from the disease have doubled up in last week. In May, the numbers of recovered patients were 856 in MP, with the number increasing to 1747 till May 11.

On April 28, with recovery rate of 15.79%, MP took rapid steps in curing patients and reached a recovery rate of 46.38% on May 10, which again dipped slightly on May 11 to 46.16%.

However, in a worrying factor, the mortality rate has remained consistently high. As of May 11, the mortality in Covid-19 cases is around 5.84%, almost double the national mortality rate (3.24%).

During the first lockdown, only 8.74% corona patients had recovered in MP which surged to 35.02% in lockdown 2.0.

Indore which leads the state with 2016 cases of infection also leads with the maximum numbers of patients who have fought off the virus successfully. A total of 939 corona patients were cured in Indore by Tuesday, with the city recording 92 deaths. The recovery rate had thus surged to 48% recently and has now dipped to 46%.

Bhopal which has surged rapidly with positive cases in last few days reached 842 corona cases by Tuesday and 528 patients have recovered completely in the state capital.

In Ujjain, almost half the patients have recovered out of 264 corona cases, 45 have died and 132 have been cured.

Khargone however tops the chart with 58% recovery rate while Bhopal's recovery rate has reached 54% - though with a lesser numbers of infection than Indore, Bhopal and other cities.

The Test Positivity Rate has also been falling significantly in last few days and on May 11, it was recorded at 4.98% from 5.01% recorded on May 10. Till now as many as 41% districts are affected with coronavirus in the state.

By Tuesday, the total numbers of patients were 4037 in MP with 225 deaths. Bhopal recorded 54 new cases while Indore added 81 to its tally on Tuesday.