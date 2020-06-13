Indore District Collector Issues Show-cause Notice to Official for Kneeling Before Protesting Cong MLAs

The Indore district collector on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to a subordinate officer for kneeling before three protesting Congress MLAs to placate them.

Video of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Sharma on his knees before legislators of the opposition party as they staged a sit-in in Rajbada area went viral earlier in the day.

Former minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari and fellow party legislators Vishal Patel and Sanjay Shukla were protesting on Saturday against the BJP government's 'failure' to cope with the coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh.

"The way the SDM carried himself and talked to public representatives protesting without permission in Rajbada locality was against the dignity and conduct of the executive magistrate," collector and district magistrate Manish Singh said in the notice.

"This has sullied the image of the administration," the notice added, seeking to know why disciplinary action should not be taken.

According to eye-witnesses, Sharma went to the sit-in venue and knelt before the three MLAs and talked to them with folded hands, requesting them to end the protest.

Video of the scene went viral. Some BJP leaders too objected to the SDM's conduct.