Indore Gets Country’s Second Largest Modern Covid Care Centre with 6,200 Beds

A high-tech COVID care centre has been established in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore which is in the midst of a massive coronavirus crisis. With an initial capacity of 600 beds, the facility could enhance to 6,200 beds, if needed. The centre will cater to the asymptomatic patients based on the recommendation of the ‘Rapid Respond Teams’. The facility, based in Bhawarkuan area, sprawls on 45-acre land inside Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan.

The centre will primarily cater to patients who don’t have respiratory issues, but certain numbers of beds have been fitted with oxygen concentrators so that any patient facing plummeting oxygen level could be stabilised.

In case, any patient’s condition deteriorates, the person will be shifted to nearest dedicated COVID care hospital where beds will be reserved for the patients referred from this facility.

The facility will have an in-house laboratory which is capable of conducting all the tests except for RT-PCR tests. Giant LED screens have been installed inside the dome so that the patients could watch movies, Ramayana episodes, IPL matches and inspirational videos as well.

The patients will be given disposable beds made out of cardboard and once the patient is discharged, the bed will be disposed and will be replaced with a fresh one. A temporary police post has also been set up there.

“Once completed, it will become country’s second-largest COVID care centre with an installed capacity of 6,200 beds and we are starting with first phase with 600 beds which will be thrown open for patients who need isolation and don’t sufficient space for the same at home," one of the organisers said.

The facility is divided into four sections and each section will be taken care of by four hospitals – Appollo, Choithram, Bombay and Medanta.

Every bunch of 36 patients will have a medical and nursing station which will be manned by a physician and a nurse, said the volunteer.

Equipped with modern facilities, the centre has two in-house oxygen plants built with a cost of over 2 crore, pooled in through public help, Indore collector Manish Singh said. These plants have 850 litre per minute capacity, he said. A team of health officers and administration heads will take care of the centre which completed the dry run on Thursday and is expected to start accepting patients in a day or two.

MP reports over 12,000 cases in 24 hours

On Thursday, Indore continued to lead the chart of fresh cases by reporting 1,781 cases, Bhopal was second with 1,729 cases, Jabalpur reported 803 and Gwalior recorded 1,190 cases. The state registered 12,384 fresh cases with active cases piling up to over 84,000. The state has attained an alarming positivity rate of 24.2%.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here