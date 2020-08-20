Indore Gets India's 'Cleanest City' Tag Fourth Time in a Row, Surat Comes Second Followed by Navi Mumbai

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday.

The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials, MPs, MLAs and local people participated in a cleanliness campaign in the city on August 14.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal launched the ‘Safai Mahotsav’ which is a campaign aimed for public participation in the cleanliness of the city as thousands of sanitation workers employed by the municipality were on leave due to festival of Goga Navmi. The task was undertaken with public support so that cleanliness remains the same as on other days on August 14, she said.

“The participation by the locals in this campaign was a celebration and many took pride in themselves. The spirit of cleanliness is ingrained in the blood of 'Indories'," Pal said.

The municipal commissioner said that the spirit of people of Indore in keeping their environment clean is the reason why the city has ranked as the cleanest city in India for the fourth time in a row.